How to handle the Jewish Hatred our Colleges are showing toward Jews.
Published Yesterday

How is it that after 75 years we here in American is still facing the Hatred of the Jewish People. Why is it we believe the Jewish people are Liars, murders, thieves, and rapist with nothing to back it up.

