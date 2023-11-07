How to handle the Jewish Hatred our Colleges are showing toward Jews.

How is it that after 75 years we here in American is still facing the Hatred of the Jewish People. Why is it we believe the Jewish people are Liars, murders, thieves, and rapist with nothing to back it up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.