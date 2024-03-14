Create New Account
Stan Speaks From the Heart 03/14/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published a day ago

Today Pastor Stan shares his heart with us. Some of the topics he’ll discuss is about the War between China and Taiwan, Testimonies of his own life and the recent “Chaos Event” spoken by Terry Bennett and Chris Reed.

chinarapturedumitru dudumantaiwanfrom the heartprophecy clubstan johnsonchris reedprophecy with stanchaos event

