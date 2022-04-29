【G-Times News】Outbreaks of Severe Acute Hepatitis Among Young Children in EU Countries, Evidence Points to CCP Virus mRNA Vaccine

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According to the WHO Disease Outbreak Newsupdate, by Apr 21st at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis among young children have been reported from 11 countries in the WHO European Region and one country in the WHO American Region.