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Wolf or Sheep? How do YOU Discern Them?
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82 views • December 08, 2021
Just as the devil comes appearing as an angel of light, wolves come in sheep's clothing. We have to use discernment in order to tell who is good and who is bad. Jesus tells us to judge (people's actions) justly. But how do we make these "just judgements"? We need to base them on the teachings of Jesus, the things Jesus taught in the four gospels. If study,practice, and live by the teachings of Jesus, we will be able to discern the wolves from the sheep...
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