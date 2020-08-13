Is Five-G faster telecommunications too important to worry about damaging human health? with Environmental Health Trust Executive Director Theodora Scarato

For over two decades the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allowed the telecommunications companies - like Verizon, AT&T, etc. - unlimited expansion of the internet, utility, and mobile phone connectivity, without having to slow cell tower deployment due to dire health impacts on humans worldwide.



When the FCC last year allowed testimony submission about such health effects, the bureaucracy closed the process without acknowledging the submitted evidence of harm. Environmental Health Trust then sued to force FCC to lawfully consider these serious investigations questioning the safety of the industry’s rampant growth - especially its recent fifth-generation (5G) for the “Internet of Things” movement.



You’ve heard that Five-G has generated controversy. Maybe you’re concerned about smart meters on your house, 5G towers on your kids’ school, ubiquitous Wi-Fi networks, and other wireless communication devices and facilities. Maybe you know a friend convinced that the constant ElectroMagnetic Frequencies are handicapping their ability to live a normal life. Maybe you just despise media censorship of the facts.



Whatever the reason, you deserve to know the pros and cons of 5G and telecom’s impact on your family’s health.