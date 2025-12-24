Why Curiosity Feels Dangerous in Today’s World — w/ Dr, Debra Clary

See exclusives athttps://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Consultant to some of the world’s top leaders, Debra Clary joins the program to explore the courage it takes to ask bold questions. In today’s climate, even asking the right question can be considered controversial. So how do you navigate this environment without risking your career—especially when failing to ask those questions can jeopardize an entire company, a country, or even your family’s well-being?

You can get a copy of her book, The Curiosity Curve: A Leader’s Guide to Growth and Transformation Through Bold Questions, at https://DebrahClary.com.

