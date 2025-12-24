BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Curiosity Feels Dangerous in Today’s World — w/ Dr, Debra Clary
Sarah Westall
92 views • 2 days ago
See exclusives athttps://SarahWestall.Substack.com  
*
Find the "The Curiosity Curve: A Leader's Guide to Growth and Transformation Through Bold Questions" at https://DebraClary.com  
*
Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 athttps://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J 
*
Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin 
*
Consultant to some of the world's top leaders, Debra Clary joins the program to explore the courage it takes to ask bold questions. In today's climate, even asking the right question can be considered controversial. So how do you navigate this environment without risking your career—especially when failing to ask those questions can jeopardize an entire company, a country, or even your family's well-being?
-
You can get a copy of her book, The Curiosity Curve: A Leader's Guide to Growth and Transformation Through Bold Questions, at https://DebrahClary.com.
*  
MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License  
* 
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.  
* 
 Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
