[Sep 10, 2016] Ultimate 911 Predictive Programming | Jewish Lightning ▶️️
ODD TV
Published Yesterday

Here we are at the 15 year anniversary for September 11th, 2001. I would just like to remind you so that you "Never Forget" that 911 was executed by Israeli Zionist Jews in cahoots with other non-Jewish members of the elite. We will be going over that as well as

more than 60 instances of 911 predictive programming. This very real conspiracy was in the works for decades and the mental conditioning is apparent in numerous pieces of media including books, comics, magazines, video games, movies, tv shows, music and album covers.


current events news politics world politics war government 911 foreign policy diplomacy monetary collapse

