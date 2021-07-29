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Deep State- Secret Societies - Erev Rav - Gog & Magog - Safe & Effective - Would They Lie
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34 views • July 29, 2021
Erev Rav - Gog & Magog - Safe & Effective - Would They Lie
The US talked about Iraq attacking its neighbors, but who aided this effort when Iraq was using chemical weapons against Iran?
And when they couldn't find weapons of mass destruction, did you know they had intended to plant evidence?
Here's Scott Ritter's article after the death of Rumsfeld:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528141-donald-rumsfeld-dead-hell/
The US talked about Iraq attacking its neighbors, but who aided this effort when Iraq was using chemical weapons against Iran?
And when they couldn't find weapons of mass destruction, did you know they had intended to plant evidence?
Here's Scott Ritter's article after the death of Rumsfeld:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528141-donald-rumsfeld-dead-hell/
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