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Austin's Famous Sixth Street: "Are You For Mandatory Vaccines?"
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50 views • May 13, 2021
The Liberty Broadcast hits up Dirty 6th Street to ask tipsy Texans if they are for or against mandatory vaccines.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c9c8dca6ed625f5ea4832
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c9c8dca6ed625f5ea4832
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