White House Press Secretary claims Joe Biden does not insult voters

During a White House press conference on Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Joe Biden does not insult Americans. “One thing that the president does not do is insult voters or American people,” she said. Despite her claims, there have been multiple occasions where the president has clashed with voters. One instance during his presidential campaign on December 5, 2019, Biden had a heated exchange with a voter while at an Iowa town hall. The man had criticised the then-presidential candidate for his age, and mental capabilities and referenced his son, Hunter's, job in Ukraine. Biden angrily fired back at the man and called him a liar for claiming he “sent” his son to Ukraine to work at Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm. “You're a damn liar, man. That's not true, and no one has ever said that,” said Biden.







