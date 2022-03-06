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9/11 Author and Whistleblower Mark Gaffney interview by Captain Dan Hanley
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78 views • March 06, 2022
9/11 Author and Whistleblower Mark Gaffney is interviewed by Captain Dan Hanley where they discuss the incompetence as a pilot of alleged 9/11 hijacker Hani Hanjour.
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