The Highwire with Del Bigtree:

‘SILVER BULLET’ PROTOCOL FOR COVID VALIDATED TWO YEARS AFTER ATTACKED

After a recent study concluded secondary pneumonia is likely the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients, Dr Richard Bartlett returns to The Highwire to discuss the incredible success he had treating high-risk COVID patients with inhaled budesonide steroid all the way back in 2020, why it was so effective, how he was brutally attacked my media and his peers, and more.

source:

https://rumble.com/v2nh1oe-silver-bullet-protocol-for-covid-validated-two-years-after-attacked.html