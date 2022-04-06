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Animação Explicativa sobre Nano-Revestimento
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15 views • April 06, 2022
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation
Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
Keshe Brasil Corona Team
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/47212...)
Keshe Foundation Playlist Clique Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/notes/keshe-...
Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation
Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
Keshe Brasil Corona Team
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/47212...)
Keshe Foundation Playlist Clique Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/notes/keshe-...
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