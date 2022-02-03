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BASES2017 Ireland Awakens Speaker Final Questions & Answers
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21 views • February 03, 2022
Bases2017 the Ireland Awakens International Conference in Dublin, summer 2017, final speaker questions and answers session, with Kerry Cassidy, Katherina Kanunga, Antoinette Lyons Glynn, Dr Eamonn Ansbro, Cathi Morgan, Sandra Fecht, at the second batch of speakers. Live streamed to 25,000 viewers at the time. Hosted by Katherina Kavunga from Germany.
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