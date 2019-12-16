Amightywind 2019 Quickly Do This Before You Die,It's Your Last Chance - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

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This is an emotional Prayer and a prayer that has not been redone in 25 years.

I saw an open vision of three men to start with, and I personally know them and there was a crowd of people behind them. One of them is the ex-co-leader (Ezra/Caleb) who is in this video and this is the way he must pray.



YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH gave me the words to show what repentance is. It's done with tears and with sorrow. This is your last chance and this is a last chance Ministry. The great tribulation is almost here, what will you do? Today is your day of salvation, tomorrow may be too late (2 Corinthians 6:2).



Ezra, do that public video proving that you are a man that knows how to repent and walk in humility and rebuke the reprobates that are surrounding you.

There is a beautiful video coming soon. Please look forward to it, it will also be on YT when it’s done.

This is a last chance ministry I was a last chancer also, you will understand when you read my testimony. Have u made your peace with the HOLY TRINITY ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH? What if this is your last breath? The choice is yours.

Scriptures

Romans 3:23

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God



Isaiah 1:18

“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.



Luke 6:46

“Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you?



John 14:15

“If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”



Matthew 7:13-14

Go in through the narrow gate, because the gate to hell is wide and the road that leads to it is easy, and there are many who travel it. But the gate to life is narrow and the way that leads to it is hard, and there are few people who find it.



Romans 10:10

For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.



Matthew 23:33

"You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?”



Matthew 13:49-50

So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come out and separate the evil from the righteous and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.



James 2:19

You believe that there is one GOD. You do well. Even the demons believe and tremble!



Luke 16:19-31

"Now there was a rich man, and he habitually dressed in purple and fine linen, joyously living in splendor every day. "And a poor man named Lazarus was laid at his gate, covered with sores, and longing to be fed with the crumbs which were falling from the rich man's table; besides, even the dogs were coming and licking his sore.



"Now the poor man died and was carried away by the angels to Abraham's bosom; and the rich man also died and was buried. "In Hades he lifted up his eyes, being in torment, and saw Abraham far away and Lazarus in his bosom. "And he cried out and said, 'Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus so that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool off my tongue, for I am in agony in this flame.' "But Abraham said, 'Child, remember that during your life you received your good things, and likewise Lazarus bad things; but now he is being comforted here, and you are in agony. And besides all this, between us and you there is a great chasm fixed, so that those who wish to come over from here to you will not be able, and that none may cross over from there to us.' "And he said, 'Then I beg you, father, that you send him to my father's house-- for I have five brothers--in order that he may warn them, so that they will not also come to this place of torment.' "But Abraham said, 'They have Moses and the Prophets; let them hear them.' "But he said, 'No, father Abraham, but if someone goes to them from the dead, they will repent!' "But he said to him, 'If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be persuaded even if someone rises