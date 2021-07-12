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BIG GOV'T Intimidation and Coercion at Your Front Door l Taking Ground Podcast 5
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40 views • July 12, 2021
RESOURCE: Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report (Natural News) - July 11, 2021
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-11-government-document-instructs-vaccine-strike-force-teams-how-to-clear-buildings-violate-trespass-laws-and-flag-anti-vaxxers-for-forced-quarantines.html
I can't find enough scary words to describe how dangerous and horrible this is! I'm still struggling with the fact that people are ready to volunteer to go out and do this without reservation! I'm praying fervently for this country! God has a good plan...and it is to give us a hope and a future! The Third Great Awakening is coming! Keep praying!
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-11-government-document-instructs-vaccine-strike-force-teams-how-to-clear-buildings-violate-trespass-laws-and-flag-anti-vaxxers-for-forced-quarantines.html
I can't find enough scary words to describe how dangerous and horrible this is! I'm still struggling with the fact that people are ready to volunteer to go out and do this without reservation! I'm praying fervently for this country! God has a good plan...and it is to give us a hope and a future! The Third Great Awakening is coming! Keep praying!
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