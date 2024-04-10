Create New Account
The Solar Eclipse and the Sign of Jonah - Yet Forty Days and we have the Plandemic Treaty?
The implementation of the mark of the beast and the number of the beast will be a very disruptive event to the nations of the world.  I am not trying to be dogmatic about the event, but at least look at the trend.  Ponder these things.  What will your response be?
https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/dates-of-meetings-eb_en.html

sign of jonahmark of the beastcurrency resetnumber of the beasttravel restrictionspandemic treatyssolar eclipse76th world health assembly

