The Solar Eclipse and the Sign of Jonah - Yet Forty Days and we have the Plandemic Treaty?

The implementation of the mark of the beast and the number of the beast will be a very disruptive event to the nations of the world. I am not trying to be dogmatic about the event, but at least look at the trend. Ponder these things. What will your response be?
https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/dates-of-meetings-eb_en.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.