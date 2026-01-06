Grifter: US attack on Venezuela exposed big American 'anti-war' commentator Grifters

Adding: HINKLE vs ALEX JONES debate in less than an hour!

Video description: The one thing that was “good” about the U.S. regime’s attack on Venezuela was that it exposed many of the big American “anti-war” commentators who grifted off the Gaza genocide. They’ve now been revealed as:

A) Complete idiots

B) Total establishment ops

C) Both

Adding, Jackson Hinkle brought this up about Nick Fuentes, that I posted about 2 days ago.

https://www.brighteon.com/acf37f51-65bc-4c96-880c-a0f2c2098697



Also, Jackson Hinkle at 1:00 CT today will debate with Alex Jones, after Jones attacked Candace Owens. That should be good, "Go get 'em" Jackson... Cynthia