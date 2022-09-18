Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains Why There Is Nothing Boring About Boredom

VA #114 Creator Explains Why There Is Nothing Boring About Boredom





Description:

How common is severe boredom, and what are the consequences? Do plants get bored? Do planets get bored? Does God get bored? Is solitary confinement inhumane because it is weaponized boredom? Were fledgeling military time travel experiments sabotaged by mind-shattering boredom? Is being in the nothingness as an earthbound human soul failing to return to heaven, at a minimum, torture from extreme boredom? Creator explains how boredom among malevolent advanced extraterrestrials contributes to their depravity, and why their healing is the most urgent priority for humanity. Join us!

