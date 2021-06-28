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Вакцинорованные - угроза всему человечеству! Доктор Доктор Вернон Коулман (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
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75 views • June 28, 2021
Доктор Вернон Коулман подробно рассказывает о заражении здоровых от вакцинорованных и опасности для самих вакцинированных. Поэтапное развитие сценариев геноцида народов планетарного масштаба. Избегайте контактов с вакцинированными, так как они представляют угрозу всем нам!
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