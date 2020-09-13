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Clyde Lewis - Apocalyptic This is How it Is
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38 views • September 13, 2020
The West and the Pacific Northwest are on fire and again, it seems that the regions badly hit are areas where progressive leadership stands idly by and lets people become refugees in their own state. What is most disconcerting is that there are some people, mainly those who have a track record of destroying property, will exploit the situation with what is called spontaneous pyro-terrorism.
#clydelewis #groundzero #fire #californiafire #Apocalyptic #pyroterrorism #acclimate #pacificnorthwest #thisishowitis #
#clydelewis #groundzero #fire #californiafire #Apocalyptic #pyroterrorism #acclimate #pacificnorthwest #thisishowitis #
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