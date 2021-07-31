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ANGELINA JOLIE
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1236 views • July 31, 2021
taped in secret
‘Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit’ Tattoo below her waistline.Meaning_ To cover the blue tongue dragon tattoo, Angelina got a large black cross with a Latin saying besides it. The saying ‘Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit’ is inked with the cross which translates toWhat nourishes me, destroys me.”She got this tattoo inked a day before marrying Johnny Lee Miller in 1995.
‘Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit’ Tattoo below her waistline.Meaning_ To cover the blue tongue dragon tattoo, Angelina got a large black cross with a Latin saying besides it. The saying ‘Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit’ is inked with the cross which translates toWhat nourishes me, destroys me.”She got this tattoo inked a day before marrying Johnny Lee Miller in 1995.
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