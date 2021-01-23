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Warning Signs: Is America Falling Into Authoritarianism? WARNING !!!
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240 views • January 23, 2021
Warning Signs: Is America Falling Into Authoritarianism? WARNING !!!
In this video, I discuss some of the warning signs regarding the United States falling into authoritarianism. I use an analysis of the book On Tyranny to make the point, using the arguments held up against the actions of the current political establishment. When you do this, an adept parallel exists and clearly indicates we should be worried about our current trajectory.
We are watching a consolidation of power and a merging between the state and corporations. With the big tech companies' data, in the new digital world, they are trying to implement, these corporations will have more power and influence than any sovereign nation. Welcome to the technocracy, digital tyranny, and global government.
What we are seeing happen right now is following the blueprint for a new tyrannical government, they are censoring all differing opinions, using dangerous rhetoric to create hostile and violent environments, openly talking about rounding up citizens, under the false pretense of being enemies of the state, and they have warped the public conscience so much that people are lauding their efforts.
The thing is, this is all in an effort to construct a new world around you, changing world systems to built around an infrastructure of a surveillance state and a new technocratic authoritarian regime, they are convincing people to trade individualism for obedience, and all I would ask is that you ask yourself one question…with your livelihood and wellbeing depending on the decisions made by these corrupt politicians, do you trust the government?
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
QUOTE ,, Authoritarianism is not pretending anymore to be a real alternative to democracy, but we can see many more authoritarian practices and styles basically being smuggled into democratic governments. Ivan Krastev Authoritarianism
In this video, I discuss some of the warning signs regarding the United States falling into authoritarianism. I use an analysis of the book On Tyranny to make the point, using the arguments held up against the actions of the current political establishment. When you do this, an adept parallel exists and clearly indicates we should be worried about our current trajectory.
We are watching a consolidation of power and a merging between the state and corporations. With the big tech companies' data, in the new digital world, they are trying to implement, these corporations will have more power and influence than any sovereign nation. Welcome to the technocracy, digital tyranny, and global government.
What we are seeing happen right now is following the blueprint for a new tyrannical government, they are censoring all differing opinions, using dangerous rhetoric to create hostile and violent environments, openly talking about rounding up citizens, under the false pretense of being enemies of the state, and they have warped the public conscience so much that people are lauding their efforts.
The thing is, this is all in an effort to construct a new world around you, changing world systems to built around an infrastructure of a surveillance state and a new technocratic authoritarian regime, they are convincing people to trade individualism for obedience, and all I would ask is that you ask yourself one question…with your livelihood and wellbeing depending on the decisions made by these corrupt politicians, do you trust the government?
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f
QUOTE ,, Authoritarianism is not pretending anymore to be a real alternative to democracy, but we can see many more authoritarian practices and styles basically being smuggled into democratic governments. Ivan Krastev Authoritarianism
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