The Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, explained that the purpose of the so-called Grain corridor in the now expired Grain Deal was not seen even primarily by Ukraine and NATO as a means of exporting grain, but as a corridor for weapons smuggling and terrorism.
As she pointed out, the UN is the guarantor of the deal but who did Ukraine complain to ... that's right, NATO.
