Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko - Explained that the Purpose of the so-called Grain Corridor - For Ukraine & NATO as a Corridor for 'Weapons & Terrorism'.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
939 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, explained that the purpose of the so-called Grain corridor in the now expired Grain Deal was not seen even primarily by Ukraine and NATO as a means of exporting grain, but as a corridor for weapons smuggling and terrorism.

As she pointed out, the UN is the guarantor of the deal but who did Ukraine complain to ... that's right, NATO.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket