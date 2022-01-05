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HENRIETTA LACK'S GENOCIDAL LEGACY OF DISEASE? CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE COVID, AIDS, POLIO VAX - MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES WHY WHITES & CHINESE NOT ALLOWED
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107 views • January 05, 2022
CELEBRATING HENRIETTA LACKS LEGACY OF DISEASE? HER CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE COVID VAX & ARE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES EDITING BLACKS AND LATINO'S GENES? WHY WHITES AND CHINESE ARE NOT GETTING THEM.
GENOCIDAL LEGACY
GENOCIDAL LEGACY
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