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Social Media Networking was STOLEN from the inventor
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117 views • April 30, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg is not the inventor of social media networking. Learn TRUTH HISTORY in this video. Then, help us tell the story of truth history for the generations that follow us. See details at www.givesendgo.com/AIM4Truth
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