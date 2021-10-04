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Luciferace is in full operation! 🧬👹
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1132 views • October 04, 2021
According to this lady at the Health Conference. The airport knows if you've had the vaccine or not due to not picking up a trace of said Luciferace... 👀
Forget having a tracking device with you (phone📱). As you are now thee tracking device.
Speaker: Dr. Christine Northrup
Forget having a tracking device with you (phone📱). As you are now thee tracking device.
Speaker: Dr. Christine Northrup
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