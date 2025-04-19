Canada Election Debate Media Meltdown - Rebel News At Centre of Storm | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News CALL IN SHOW!
Join us for a special Maverick News Call - In Show exploring fallout from the cancellation of the media scrum following last night's Canadian Election Leaders Debate in Montreal. Rebel NEWS at the centre of a STORM. Rebel has BECOME the story following the debates as the post debate interviews were cancelled due to security concerns by the debate commission. Full details in this video with analysis and CALL IN SHOW.
Plus today's top news stories with journalist Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating at: