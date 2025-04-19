BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada Election Debate Media Meltdown - Rebel News At Centre of Storm | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
58 views • 2 weeks ago

Maverick News CALL IN SHOW!


Join us for a special Maverick News Call - In Show exploring fallout from the cancellation of the media scrum following last night's Canadian Election Leaders Debate in Montreal. Rebel NEWS at the centre of a STORM. Rebel has BECOME the story following the debates as the post debate interviews were cancelled due to security concerns by the debate commission. Full details in this video with analysis and CALL IN SHOW.


Plus today's top news stories with journalist Rick Walker.


Please support our journalism by donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

trumpnewsinfowarstrudeau
