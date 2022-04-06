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X22 Report A 04. 06. 22.
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220 views • April 06, 2022
Ep. 2744a - Food Shortages,Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Are Events Created By The [CB]
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are beginning to notice the difference, inflation is hitting and the fake news/[CB] have convinced people that wages will keep up, the people are seeing that this is not true. D's 10 billion for covid has been shot down. The Fed took the bait and is now shrinking its balance sheet. The crisis is created by the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are beginning to notice the difference, inflation is hitting and the fake news/[CB] have convinced people that wages will keep up, the people are seeing that this is not true. D's 10 billion for covid has been shot down. The Fed took the bait and is now shrinking its balance sheet. The crisis is created by the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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