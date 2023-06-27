Dr. Mike Yeadon: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president of #Pfizer: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives... The purpose is to use #digitalIDs with #CBDC to depopulate the planet!





辉瑞公司前副总裁 Mike Yeadon 博士：当我看到疫苗的设计时，我知道它们会伤害和杀死人，所以这些人不介意损失几百万、几千万人的生命…其目的就是为了如何将数字 ID 与 CBDC 结合使用来减少地球人口！





