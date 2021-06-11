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Great Reset Begins: Don’t Sell the Farm!
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81 views • June 11, 2021
For those of you who don’t know what the Great Reset is, it is as ominous as it sounds. It is an agenda created by the World Economic Forum to reset the world by first resetting capitalism. That means Socialism throughout the globe, but that’s just the beginning.
The ultimate goal of the Great Reset is to control every aspect of our lives. In this new world that they are creating, we will have no rights, no property, no privacy … and it will all be presented through the rose colored glasses of creating a utopia here on earth.
On today’s show, we are going to be covering the latest news related to this devious agenda, how it could soon affect all of us, and how this is all related to end-times events.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The ultimate goal of the Great Reset is to control every aspect of our lives. In this new world that they are creating, we will have no rights, no property, no privacy … and it will all be presented through the rose colored glasses of creating a utopia here on earth.
On today’s show, we are going to be covering the latest news related to this devious agenda, how it could soon affect all of us, and how this is all related to end-times events.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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