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Great Reset Begins: Don’t Sell the Farm!
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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81 views • June 11, 2021
For those of you who don’t know what the Great Reset is, it is as ominous as it sounds. It is an agenda created by the World Economic Forum to reset the world by first resetting capitalism. That means Socialism throughout the globe, but that’s just the beginning.

The ultimate goal of the Great Reset is to control every aspect of our lives. In this new world that they are creating, we will have no rights, no property, no privacy … and it will all be presented through the rose colored glasses of creating a utopia here on earth.

On today’s show, we are going to be covering the latest news related to this devious agenda, how it could soon affect all of us, and how this is all related to end-times events.

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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world economic forumklaus schwabgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy