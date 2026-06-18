The Boss Is Here: Iran Surrenders & Gold's About to Explode

President Trump walked into the G7 and said it himself: "I'm the boss." Hours later, he signed the MOU with Iran. Oil dropped into the $70s. The neocons are furious. That's how you know it worked.





The Iran deal wasn't a coincidence. It was the final piece of a sequence that began with the UFC Freedom 250 event on Flag Day—an event far deeper than a cage fight on the White House lawn. It was the public ritual that legally completed America's transition out of British Admiralty law, ending the 1871 corporate stranglehold on the nation.





The US Mint just released new coins priced at $19,500 for a one-ounce gold piece and $750 for half-ounce silver—drastically disconnected from spot price. Why? Because they know what's coming. The revaluation of gold north of $20,000. A floor on silver as a strategic metal. Six consecutive years of silver deficits. Paper markets about to be exposed on the blockchain.





Kevin Warsh is signaling rate cuts. The parallel currency transition is coming. And the children's accounts—nearly 6 million signed up—represent a fundamental shift from debt slavery to generational wealth.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.