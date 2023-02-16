6 stories being LIED ABOUT all to preserve FAR-LEFT POWER

Glenn Beck





Feb 15, 2023





The far-left continues to LIE straight to the American people. In this clip, Glenn reveals 6 recent stories that are being reported with blatant LIES: From the UFOs/balloons, and Jim Biden’s deal with the Saudis, to the Michigan State University tragedy and the Ohio train derailment aftermath. So why ARE they lying so much? Glenn explains it all, PLUS he details one, recent statistic that proves the far-left falsities are beginning to CRUMBLE.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4HDvBrUtGI