One of the Reasons Why: The Perfect Banking System Doesn’t Use Gold and Silver as Money (& Barter)

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gold.org
https://www.gold.org/goldhub/data/how-much-gold
goldpriceoz.com
https://www.goldpriceoz.com/gold-price-per-kilo/
usmoneyreserve.com
https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/news/executive-insights/how-much-silver-is-in-the-world/
JMBullion.com
https://amp.jmbullion.com/investing-guide/james/silver-demand/
monex.com
https://www.monex.com/silver-prices/
visualcapitalist.com
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-94-trillion-world-economy-in-one-chart/
We Can Have the Perfect World if We Use: The Perfect Banking System
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f36bee94-7032-46f2-9213-eba332d6a13e