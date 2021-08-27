The Stage Is Set for A Crack Up Boom — Are You Prepared?

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The late and great Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises was the individual who logically conquered the impracticability and unworkability of Socialism, Communism & Fascism. But just because an idea can't work, doesn't mean that those with a lust for power won't attempt to pull it off anyway. These bad ideas end in a catastrophe that Mises called a "Crack-up Boom." Are you ready for it?