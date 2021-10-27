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Reflections Of The Face And The Heart - Proverbs 27:19 (NIV)
19 As water reflects the face,
so one’s life reflects the heart.
Proverbs Club Commentary
You examine your face in the mirror.
So, examine your heart in your life.
Do you want your heart to resemble
The Picture of Dorian Gray?
https://pc1.tiny.us/5ptbdvtv
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