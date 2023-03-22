Create New Account
Bill McKibben & Ben Jealous on Ending Big Bank Funding for Fossil Fuel Expansion
Bill McKibben & Ben Jealous on Ending Big Bank Funding for Fossil Fuel ExpansionPresentation: Democracy Now, March 21, 2023

We speak with Third Act founder Bill McKibben and Sierra Club executive director Ben Jealous about protests they've organized today across the United States to demand the four biggest banks — Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — stop financing the expansion of fossil fuel projects. Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs on over 1,500 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream at https://democracynow.org Mondays to Fridays 8-9 a.m. ET.

Bill McKibben/Third Act: https://thirdact.org/

Ben Jealous/Sierra Club: https://www.sierraclub.org/

big banksben jealoussierra clubbill mckibbenthird actfossil fuel expansion

