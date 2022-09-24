Military Intelligence - Interview

Full interview we did in July 2021 with a member of Army Special Forces who requested to keep his identity hidden due to his active duty status. Discussion on a wide range of topics: Personal experiences, vaccines, D.U.M.B.s, energy weapons, war, J6, technology, hidden history and more.
Interview conducted by Jon Kopel.
eastghostreports | Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok | Linktree
