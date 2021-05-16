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3 John 1. THE 2ND AGE OF CHRISTIANITY THAT STARTS RIGHT NOW, WAS FORESHADOWED BY THE 2ND TEMPLE IN 530 BC.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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20 views • May 16, 2021
3 John 1.
Adam and Eve were kicked out of the garden of Eden for choosing the subjective truth of man over the objective truth of God. For 6,000 years humanity has been under the subjective truth of men. We have done things men's way which is the cause of human suffering Jer. 10:23. Isaiah 55:8-11. (men's way) - which is the cause of human suffering Jer. 10:23. In preparation for the 2nd age of the Kingdom, the Perfect Law of Liberty(the thousand-year Perfect Bible from God) is being poured out on humanity and Christ will be our preacher, not men - the preacher who called us to be Christians before the foundations of the world! He will bring us the truth that will free us from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32. My pathetic views, philosophies, opinions, and my love for others, in the past, well illustrates that the religions of men do not work, and I am working on abandoning them as dung Phil. 3:8. My job is to show you the truth, love, and salvation of God. All of humanity desperately needs the Perfect Savior and the Perfect Law of Liberty!
Grace has always been available for the righteous in the spiritual dark ages Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, however, we cannot realize salvation and freedom until the Lord resumes His reign on the earth as it is in heaven! https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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revelationkingdom of godobjective truthrod of ironperfect law of liberty
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