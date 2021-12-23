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Cannabis Industry 2021 Review
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2021 has been a positive year for #cannabis. US states are falling like dominos as they #legalize more and more #MMJ and adult-use cannabis markets.
The Canadian #cannabismarket continues to grow on several fronts, including overall revenues, store openings and successful brand launches.
With other sizable countries and economies like Mexico and Germany considering cannabis reform, the world of cannabis is widening. In the US alone, Brightfield forecasts $50 billion in sales by 2026.
Episode 850 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/tcXgeHIEUtk
The Canadian #cannabismarket continues to grow on several fronts, including overall revenues, store openings and successful brand launches.
With other sizable countries and economies like Mexico and Germany considering cannabis reform, the world of cannabis is widening. In the US alone, Brightfield forecasts $50 billion in sales by 2026.
Episode 850 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/tcXgeHIEUtk
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