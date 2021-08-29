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Therapuetic Movement - Swaiso
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1 view • August 29, 2021
Therapuetic Movement - Swaiso
Our system starts by using Chinese medicine principles to reverse engineer drug highs. Nutritional supplements, a medicinal diet, therapeutic exercise, weight-lifting / resistance work, martial arts, tai-chi, meditation, and yoga done at the right time in the right context... make you feel good.
Our system starts by using Chinese medicine principles to reverse engineer drug highs. Nutritional supplements, a medicinal diet, therapeutic exercise, weight-lifting / resistance work, martial arts, tai-chi, meditation, and yoga done at the right time in the right context... make you feel good.
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