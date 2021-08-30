© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Vegas strip today Thousands of Patriots showed up in 108 degree weather
Follow
6
Share
Report
232 views • August 30, 2021
Thousands of Patriots showed up in 108 degree weather on the Las Vegas strip today to rally for their freedom against masks, governmental tyranny, and forced vaccinations! I couldn’t be prouder to be part of it! 🇺🇸 We will not comply!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
New pre-print from Stanford's Dr. John Ioannidis:
Age Infection Survival Rate
0-19 99.9973%
20-29 99.986%
30-39 99.969%
40-49 99.918%
50-59 99.73%
60-69 99.41%
70+ 97.6% (non-inst.)
70+ 94.5% (all)
Dr. John Ioannidis is a Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University.
He was labeled "one of the most influential scientists alive" by The Atlantic and is one of the top cited scientist in the world averaging >6,000 new citations per month.
Since COVID-19 began, Dr. Ioannidis has argued that lockdowns cause more deaths and do not save lives.
https://rumble.com/vj8b4x-stanfords-dr.-john-ioannidis-destroys-the-covid-lockdown-narrative.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
New pre-print from Stanford's Dr. John Ioannidis:
Age Infection Survival Rate
0-19 99.9973%
20-29 99.986%
30-39 99.969%
40-49 99.918%
50-59 99.73%
60-69 99.41%
70+ 97.6% (non-inst.)
70+ 94.5% (all)
Dr. John Ioannidis is a Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University.
He was labeled "one of the most influential scientists alive" by The Atlantic and is one of the top cited scientist in the world averaging >6,000 new citations per month.
Since COVID-19 began, Dr. Ioannidis has argued that lockdowns cause more deaths and do not save lives.
https://rumble.com/vj8b4x-stanfords-dr.-john-ioannidis-destroys-the-covid-lockdown-narrative.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.