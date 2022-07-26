X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Economic Coverup Begins, Playbook Known, Nothing Can Stop This

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2833a - July 25, 2022
The Economic Coverup Begins, Playbook Known, Nothing Can Stop This
The [WEF]/[CB] do not represent the common man/woman, how do we know this, the common man/woman are out there protesting them. The [CB]/[JB] know that a recession is coming and they are trying to get ahead of the story, big fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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