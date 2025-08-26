A panel of autism experts say Attention Deficit Disorder is a mild form of autism, Paul Thomas, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Almost every kid who is vaccinated is harmed."
"I truly believe that."
“[People] just don't recognize the harm."
"We have three major categories of [vaccine] injury."
"We have the allergic [injuries caused by vaccines], which [includes]… eczema, ... allergies, ... asthma."
"We have neurodevelopment [injuries caused by vaccines], so language [problems], speech, behavior issues, autism, ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder], ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder]."
"There was no ADD or ADHD in the [unvaccinated].”
"Zero."
"I was at a major autism conference with over 1,000 attendants, and there was a panel of experts."
"This was back in the early 2000's."
"The question was to this panel [of eight experts]..."
"The question was, is ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder] and ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder] just on the mild end of the autism spectrum?"
"And every single one of [the 8 panel of experts] said, ‘YES’ [ADD and ADHD is a mild form of autism]."
"Now that in the United States, ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder] is probably 1-in-6, 1-in-10, 1-in-8, somewhere in there..."
"Basically we're doing something to our children that is messing with their brains."
"Whether it's actual toxic effect, whether it's immune activation, whether it's just massive inflammation — it's just a matter of degree."
"We are destroying our children's brains and their future."
Paul Thomas, MD (retired Pediatrician) talking to Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" on Aug 21, 2025.
The 23-minute interview is posted here:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/zUy3Fo6IK7b0/
