Dec 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Zaro's Message to Angela for December 8, 2023.





Here is the message of Our Lady of Zaro to Angela:





This evening the Virgin Mary appeared as the Immaculate Conception.





She was dressed all in white, wrapped in a large, very light blue cloak that went almost down to her bare feet which were resting on the globe.





On the globe was the serpent which she was holding firmly with her right foot.





Her head was covered by a headdress, like a delicate veil going down to her shoulders.





On her head was a crown of twelve shining stars. Her arms were open and in her right hand she had a long rosary, as if made of light, going down almost to her feet.





On her chest the Virgin Mary had a heart of flesh crowned with thorns, which was throbbing.





The Virgin Mary was enveloped in a great light and was surrounded by many angels who were singing a sweet melody.





Before Mother arrived the forest seemed to light up, then there came a silvery white ray of light.





I then saw the bell which the Virgin shows me every time.





It was ringing for the feast [of the Immaculate Conception]. May Jesus Christ be praised…





Dear children, rejoice with me, pray with me.





I love you, children, I love you immensely.





Dearly beloved children, I ask you to live in peace and joy.





My children, live in prayer, may your lives be prayer.





Dearly beloved children, watch with me in prayer and meditation; may prayer lead you to a continuous conversation with my Son Jesus. Children, do not be afraid of trials!





(The Virgin Mary remained silent for a long time).





My dearly beloved children, hard times await you, but I am beside you.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer, but above all to be men and women of silence.





Children, this evening I again ask you for prayer for my beloved Church.





Pray much for the Vicar of Christ, pray much to the Holy Spirit, pray that the authentic Magisterium of the Church would not be lost.





The Church will go through trial and tribulation. Pray, my children.





At this point, the Virgin Mary joined her hands and said to me: “Daughter, let us pray together.”





We prayed for a long time and while I was praying I had some visions.





Then the Virgin Mary started speaking again.





My children, I love you, I love you immensely, be light and live in joy.





Be a light for those who are still living in darkness.





She concluded by giving her holy blessing.





In the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Zaro di Ischia (an island near Naples in Italy) have been ongoing since 1994.





