Healthier Edibles with Scott Jennings of Pantry Food Co

Pantry Food Co. was conceived in partnership with the creative services agency Green Street, which is 50% owned by Gary Vaynerchuk.Pantry has also partnered with award-winning chefs, Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli, to create a unique line of low-dosage, delectable products.Prior to starting Pantry, CEO and founder Scott Jennings spent nearly a decade on Wall Street investing on behalf of institutions and private investors at both Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley.During his time on Wall Street, Scott discovered his passion for Impact Investing and fell in love with the concept of doing good for society while also achieving attractive returns. He combines his passion for Impact Investing with his passion for health and wellness and is applying it to make a positive impact in the cannabis industry.Guest:Scott Jennings, CEO & Founder at Pantry Food CoHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 829 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.