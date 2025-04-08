All the tea in China???? What's going on? | Ted Provenza

All the tea in China???? What's going on? Dive into the gripping history of China's tea trade, the opium wars, and how it connects to today’s financial strategy with silver and gold. From geopolitical shifts to market-shaking moves—this is the story you need to hear!





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6rtcsx-stocks-crashing-globally-biblical-reset-in-process-i-y-k-y-k.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#AllTheTeaInChina #OpiumWars #ChinaGoldStrategy #SilverMarket #Geopolitics #PreciousMetals #FinancialHistory #GlobalEconomy #ChinaVsWest #GoldVsSilver #EconomicWar #ShanghaiGoldExchange #TeaTrade #SilverBoom #InvestmentStrategy #TrumpNews #USChinaTensions #ModernHistory #MarketShift #GoldReserve #SilverReserve #FinancialFreedom #ChinaInsurers #SunTzuStrategy #AmericanEconomy #SilverSqueeze #MetalMarkets #GlobalTrade #HistoricalEconomics #GoldStandard #geopoliticalshifts #China #tea #all