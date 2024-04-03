Case Study: Utah vs the Surveillance State

For more than a decade, starting in 2013, the Utah legislature has incrementally built some of the most robust privacy protections in the country with a step-by-step approach. Over that time, Utah chipped away at the surveillance state, passing at least eight separate laws limiting surveillance.
Path to Liberty: April 3, 2024
