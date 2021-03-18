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Shocking Future! 2021-2024 / Tropical & Babylonian ASTROLOGY insights
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80 views • March 18, 2021
Interview with Krasi Atasio - Babylonian astrologer.
We are under satanic influences but most people still giving their body and life to honor the beast buying real estate and and take VAX without asking real questions.
We are discussing about financial system, health, governments and self- empowerment.
We are under satanic influences but most people still giving their body and life to honor the beast buying real estate and and take VAX without asking real questions.
We are discussing about financial system, health, governments and self- empowerment.
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