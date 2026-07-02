660: The Transgendered Refugees Of Seattle (Clip)

The Leftist view of hierarchy has refugees close to the top of the pyramid because they can claim discrimination from the State from an imaginary borders standpoint, as well as their nationality. Due to the freedom of interstate travel, Americans do not have to worry about becoming refugees in their own country, but that hasn’t stopped the trans community from inventing reasons to believe otherwise.





Seattle is incentivizing mental illness on an industrial scale by rewarding hundreds of thousands of emotionally stunted people with free money and resources for being confused about their genders. Until Big Pharma stops poisoning the minds of people with chemicals, there seems to be no end in sight to the destruction of a generation of troons.





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